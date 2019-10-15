Tiger Woods will write a memoir billed by the publishers as a "candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life".
A publication date was not given for "Back", which is the first account from 15-times major winner Woods, 43, and is being written with the full cooperation of his friends, family and inner circle.
"This book is my definitive story. It's in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what's happened in my life," Woods said in a statement from HarperCollins Publishers on Tuesday.
"I've been working at it steadily, and I'm looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read."
A child golfing prodigy, Woods went on to dominate the sport and has long since cemented his place as the greatest player of his generation and arguably of all time.