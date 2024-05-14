WATCH: Tiger Woods arrives at Valhalla ready to battle for PGA Championship

The biggest name in golf, Tiger Woods arrived at Valhalla Golf Club over the weekend already. The PGA Championship shared footage Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, of Woods hitting practice shots at the Kentucky venue. Woods indicated after the Masters, where he made his 24th straight cut at Augusta National, that he planned to play the PGA Championship.

He is staying true to his word. Woods is a past champion at Valhalla, having out-duelled Bob May in a three-hole playoff at the 2000 PGA Championship. It was his third consecutive major title after winning that year’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links (by 15 shots) and The Open at St. Andrews (by eight shots).

Tiger Woods has arrived at the 2024 PGA Championship 🐅#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/RPX1KlKzyo — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 12, 2024 The Tiger Slam The wily veteran May didn’t make things easy, matching Woods’ 18-under 270 that was five shots clear of third place, but Woods emerged victorious at one-under in the playoff to May’s even-par total. Woods then won the 2001 Masters by two shots to complete the “Tiger Slam.” Woods was 24 at the time of his Valhalla victory, at the height of his powers and amidst one of the most dominant stretches in professional golf’s history.

He’s now 48, in a different stage of life, no longer expected to contend at major championships but still maintaining the belief that he can. He has repeatedly faced injuries and surgeries in recent years – the latest being ankle surgery last April that competitively sidelined him for nine months – but he finds ways to get back. In his competitive return at The Genesis Invitational in February, he withdrew after 24 holes due to flu-like symptoms, but he made the cut at the Masters and completed 72 holes (although after opening in 73-72, he faded with weekend rounds of 82-77 to finish in 60th place.) The last month has been busy for Woods, who made the promotional circuit to support the launch of his Sun Day Red apparel line – including appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “TODAY” with Carson Daly. It has led him to Valhalla, a chance to reminisce on a historical marker in an all-time great career – and perhaps to author new memories as well.