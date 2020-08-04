’Wild Thing’ John Daly to skip PGA because of Covid-19 concerns

NEW YORK - Two-times major winner John Daly says that concerns about his health amid the Covid-19 pandemic had prompted his decision to withdraw from this week's PGA Championship.

Daly, known as "Wild Thing" during his heyday on the PGA Tour, withdrew on Sunday from the Aug. 6-9 event, one of golf's four majors, which will be played at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park without spectators.

The 54-year-old, who won the event in 1991, is one of several players, including former World No 1 Lee Westwood and Italy's Francesco Molinari, to decide not to play.

"People keep asking why I (withdrew) from PGA???" Daly said on Twitter. "California now #1 in cases/deaths, I had knee surgery, I’m a diabetic & I don’t feel comfortable flying.

"Being too close proximity to even small crowds & risk exposure with my health not worth it!"