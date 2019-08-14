Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City. Photo: EPA/Justin Lane

MEDINAH – Tiger Woods says he is ready to play golf again this week after the former world number one withdrew from last week's Northern Trust due to back pain. Woods arrived on Tuesday at Medinah, Illinois, venue for this week's BMW Championship, and said he would play in the second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“I feel good,” Woods told Golfweek. “Feel a lot better than I felt last week. Felt good this morning so I thought I’d give it a go.”

Woods, 43, said he would get treatment on Tuesday but would not hit any golf balls.

Due to a mild oblique strain that led to pain & stiffness, I have to withdraw from The Northern Trust. Went for treatment early Friday morning, but unfortunately I’m still unable to compete. I’d like to thank the fans for their support and remain hopeful I can compete next week. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 9, 2019

The 15-times major champion has an early morning tee time for Wednesday's pro-am and an early afternoon start in the first round on Thursday.

Lying 38th in the FedEx Cup standings, Woods will need a strong showing this week since only the top 30 advance to next week's Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

