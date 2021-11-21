WATCH: Is comeback on the cards for Tiger Woods as he ’makes progress’ after accident?
Cape Town – Legendary golfer Tiger Woods looks to be on the mend after his much publicised car accident earlier this year that caused a number of injuries to his right leg and foot.
Woods posted a clip on Twitter of him hitting a few balls with a compression sock on his right leg meant to improve blood flow.
The video was captioned, “Making progress”, suggesting the 15-time major winner could be thinking about making a comeback to professional golf.
Making progress pic.twitter.com/sVQkxEHJmq— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 21, 2021
The 45-year-old Woods has not competed in an official tournament since the 2020 Masters played in November.
According to ESPN, PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas said in a recent podcast that Woods was "going to try" to make a comeback.
"I know that he's going to try," Thomas said on the No Laying Up podcast. "I don't see him ever playing if he can't play well. He doesn't strike me as a guy who's played at home and he's shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he's like, 'OK, I'm gonna give Augusta a try this year.' That's not really gonna be him, at least from my understanding, what I know of him."
IOL Sport