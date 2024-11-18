WATCH: Move over Scottie Scheffler, SA’s seven-year-old golf sensation Mnqobi is coming for you!

World number one Scottie Scheffler might have some competition in a couple years when his back starts to hurt a little bit more, as a young South African has been spotted on social media with a phenomenal golf swing. Posted on the account @mnqobi_golf on TikTok, seven-year-old Mnqobi can be seen smashing his driver perfectly with every attempt.

An impressed spectator at a driving range presumably in England judging by the accent of the dazzled onlooker, complimented the youngster throughout his session. The left-handed Mnqobi was not put off by the man in the next bay, and instead seemed like he enjoyed putting on a show.

Mnqobi's account, presumably created by a parent, has over 5,000 followers as his videos have already garnered over 63,000 likes. One video of Mnqobi's shows the youngster playing in a kids competition in the USA as he made a hole-in-one.