WATCH: Move over Scottie Scheffler, SA’s seven-year-old golf sensation Mnqobi is coming for you!

World number one Scottie Scheffler might have some competition in a couple years when his back starts to hurt a little bit more, as a young South African has been spotted on social media with a phenomenal golf swing.
Posted on the account @mnqobi_golf on TikTok, seven-year-old Mnqobi can be seen smashing his driver perfectly with every attempt.
An impressed spectator at a driving range presumably in England judging by the accent of the dazzled onlooker, complimented the youngster throughout his session.
The left-handed Mnqobi was not put off by the man in the next bay, and instead seemed like he enjoyed putting on a show.
@mnqobi_golf This friendly guy came to the range to hit some balls and got a front row seat to the Mnqobi show! @mnqobi_golf Mnqobi enjoyed his interactions and loved showing off his skills. Does anyone know where his accent is from?
Hit on TikTok
Mnqobi’s account, presumably created by a parent, has over 5,000 followers as his videos have already garnered over 63,000 likes.
One video of Mnqobi’s shows the youngster playing in a kids competition in the USA as he made a hole-in-one.
After a beautifully struck wedge shot into a par three, the viewer can’t quite see the ball go in the hole but Mnqobi’s reaction left spectators in no doubt. After the ball went in, he set off for a wild celebration as he ran around the tee, giving high-fives. He then jogged to the green to retrieve his ball from the bottom of the cup before running and celebrating with the group ahead.
Another quirky video posted on Mnqobi’s profile shows the confident little golfer doing a Happy Gilmore swing and nailing another incredible shot.
The Adam Sandler Hollywood golf movie Happy Gilmore, made the run-up-and-hit trick shot popular. It’s certainly a unique way to hit a golf ball, and not recommended for just anyone. Mnqobi though, showing his incredible talent manages the shot with ease.