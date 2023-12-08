WATCH: Schaap and McNeil make South Africa proud at Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup

There was no fairytale ending for Bertus Schaap and Euan McNeil at the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Amateur Series Grand Finals at the Gloria Golf Club on Thursday, but the two South Africans certainly did their country proud. The weather conditions improved greatly on Thursday at Gloria Golf Club after day one was completely washed out due to an overnight thunderstorm and consistent drizzle.

This caused the immaculate greens to be a bit sluggish, with Schaap adapting quicker than McNeil in the initial stages. Schaap was in contention until the final hole before double bogey to finish on 77 (+5).

WATCH: The IOL Sport Show with Bertus Schaap and Euan McNeil courtesy of Turkish Airlines.



Presented by @ZaahierAdams pic.twitter.com/Qs47jObEk4 — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) December 8, 2023 ‘Just amazing’ “It was just amazing. I can’t put it into words. To play a round with the best amateurs in the world was an unforgettable experience,” said Schaap, who finished fifth out of a field of 81 players. “To be here and representing our country here in Türkiye is something I will never forget.”

McNeil, meanwhile, grew in confidence as the round progressed to finish strongly with an 86, a nett score of 76 with his handicap of 10. “It has been a fantastic experience. I didn’t always play my best golf, but I gave it my best shot. I thoroughly enjoyed the week and that’s important. “Being an amateur golfer is exciting, you get to go into the trees, and play in the sand a bit. But I had some good holes as well,” said McNeil, who finished in a credible 25th place.