WATCH: Tearful Rory McIlroy vows woeful Ryder Cup will 'fuel the fire'

by Jim Slater KOHLER, United States - Weeping Rory McIlroy vowed his poor performance at the Ryder Cup will "fuel the fire" for a 2023 rematch in Italy after Europe were routed by the United States on Sunday.

The four-time major winner from Northern Ireland salvaged a solitary point from the team golf showdown on Sunday by beating Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele 3&2 in the first match out at Whistling Straits. But Europe dropped five of the next six to surrender the trophy it had won in four of the past five events and McIlroy, his voice cracking as he wiped away tears, could only regret losing so much. "I just, I love being a part of this team so much and I should have done more for them this week," McIlroy said after the worst Ryder Cup display of his career.

"I'm glad I was able to get a point for Europe. It has been a tough week. "I haven't been able to contribute as much as I wanted to that but it's still such a great experience to be part of these Ryder Cup teams and this will just fuel the fire even more for us in two years' time in Rome." An emotional Rory McIlroy after his singles victory.#TeamEurope #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/nhvkUlVV5V — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 26, 2021 The world number 15 struggled as he has much of the season, falling alongside Europe talisman Ian Poulter 5&3 to Patrick Cantlay and Xander schauffele in Friday foursomes and 4&3 in Saturday four-balls to Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

ALSO READ: Tiger Woods inspires from afar as US throttle Europe in Ryder Cup McIlroy also partnered with Irishman Shane Lowry in a 4-3 Friday four-balls loss to Harris English and Tony Finau, one that brought McIlroy's first 0-2 day at a Ryder Cup and a benching for Saturday foursomes. "Glad I got a point on the board for Europe, but disappointed I didn't do it sooner," McIlroy said. "Two good opportunities Friday and Saturday to sort of lift us out of a hole and I wasn't able to do it.

"It's disappointing. It sucks losing. It sucks not being able to be competitive and yeah, I'm glad I put a point on the board for Europe today and that was my goal and mission and I was able to accomplish that. But when I look back on this week, it will be a case of sort of lost opportunity." It will also inspire him when the chance comes to reclaim the trophy in Rome. "The more and more I play in this event, I realize it's the best event in golf, bar none. I love being a part of it. I can't wait to be a part of many more," McIlroy said.

"I just can't wait to get another shot at this." McIlroy said the emotions of his four major triumphs were nothing compared to how much the Ryder Cup means to him. "I've never really cried or got emotional over what I've done as an individual. I couldn't give a s***," McIlroy said.

I have always loved the @rydercup but @McIlroyRory just made me love it even more. Win or lose, the experience is what it’s all about. #LoveYouRory #RyderCup https://t.co/9qT5Rd8LVx — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) September 27, 2021 "But this team. It's phenomenal and I'm so happy to be a part of it. In two years' time, we'll give it another go again." McIlroy said time, with heartwrenching defeats and glorious triumphs, has taught him how much the Ryder Cup means. "I've said naïve and stupid things in the past but this is by far the biggest tournament we have in golf," McIlroy said. "I've gotten to do this six times. They have always been my greatest experiences of my career."