Centurion - It’s been a year to forget for Thriston Lawrence, but that all changed on Sunday as he held out for a dramatic one-stroke victory at the BMW International Open in Munich on Sunday. Overnight leader Joost Luiten of the Netherlands began the day with a three-stroke lead, and still held a share of the top spot until he missed a short putt for par at the 71st hole to leave Lawrence one ahead.

Unable to birdie the par 5 18th, Luiten signed for a closing two-over 74. Lawrence who started the day four behind, meanwhile, reeled off a three-under 69 to claim his fourth DP World Tour victory. The win also meant a paycheque of R6.3m. Lawrence’s triumph also means that he is now the top-ranked South African on the men’s global rankings, at number 75 in the world.

"This game is not easy." 💬@ThristonL reflects on an emotional win in Munich.#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/pFpT3F68Ga — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 25, 2023 His win came after he played three tournaments on the US PGA Tour which included the US Open and the PGA Championship. In that three-tournament stretch his best finish was 62nd as he missed the cut in the two other events. Coming back to European soil, made all the difference it seems.

"It means a lot,” Lawrence said afterwards, as he fought back the tears. “There's been a lot of hard work. I went to America for six weeks and made one cut - this game is not easy. It was a real boost today and I really gave it my all. I feel sorry for Joost, I know how tough this game is. "I don't know why I'm so emotional but obviously it just shows that it means the world and to get my fourth victory in Germany is unbelievable.”

Lawrence also said he was inspired by countryman Ernie Els, who also won the BMW International Open during his career. "I seem to win a lot of events that Ernie has won. It's special, he's obviously the ultimate hero for me. I grew up in that era where he was on top of the world and it's very special to to get my name along alongside him.” Though the calendar year 2023 has been mostly doom and gloom up to this point for Lawrence, the victory over the weekend is the second of the season for the 26-year-old after he won the SA Open in December.