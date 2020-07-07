Women's British Open to go ahead without fans

LONDON – The women's British Open will go ahead without fans in August at Royal Troon, the R&A said on Tuesday.

The tournament from August 20-23 will be the first women's major to take place this year.

“The AIG Women's British Open is important to the success of women's professional golf,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement.

“We have been working closely with our title sponsor AIG, Visit Scotland, Royal Troon and our key advisors to find a way for the Championship to be played safely this year.

“We believe that playing the Women's British Open is a significant step for players whose playing opportunities have been severely impacted this year.”