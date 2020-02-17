Tiger Woods' game deserted him at the Genesis Open but the former world number one did not lose his sense of humour.
Tournament host Woods was asked to assess his form after finishing 22 strokes behind winner Adam Scott and last of the 68 players who made the cut at Riviera on Sunday. He also had a four-putt for the second straight event.
"The good news, I hit every ball forward, not backwards, a couple sidebars," he joked to reporters.
The 44-year-old, who had spinal fusion surgery nearly three years ago, appeared to be moving gingerly on Friday and acknowledged on Sunday that he had not been feeling great earlier in the tournament.
He said that even when things were not going his way he had to remember to look at the big picture.