MELBOURNE – United States captain Tiger Woods attempted to draw a line under Patrick Reed's rules violation at the Hero World Challenge over the weekend when his team touched down in Australia on Monday for this week's Presidents Cup.
Reed received a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie in a bunker on Friday during the third round of the tournament hosted by Woods in the Bahamas, where most of the American team prepared for their trip Down Under.
The penalty meant the 2018 Masters champion missed out on a chance to force a playoff against winner Henrik Stenson at Albany Golf Club, but perhaps more damaging was the widespread condemnation of his actions.
A jet-lagged Woods was asked about the incident after making the long journey to Australia for the 13th edition of the biennial contest at Royal Melbourne, which starts on Thursday.
"Yes, I have spoken to Pat about it, it's behind us, we're onto this week, we're focused on going against this great International team here," the 15-times major winner told reporters at the official launch of the tournament.