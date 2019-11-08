Tiger Woods smiles during a winner's ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour in Inzai, Tokyo, Japan in October. Photo: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

MELBOURNE – Team captain Tiger Woods on Friday selected himself as one of his four captain's picks to play for the United States in the Presidents Cup against the International team at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15.

Woods will be the first playing captain since Hale Irwin led the U.S. to a 20-12 win in the inaugural event in Virginia in 1994.