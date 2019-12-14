MELBOURNE – United States captain Tiger Woods elected to rest himself from the afternoon foursomes at the Presidents Cup on Saturday, even with his team trailing the Internationals 9-5 at Royal Melbourne.
Woods, who already skipped the morning fourballs on Saturday, said he was not injured and would play the singles on Sunday.
"You have to do what's best for the team, and I'm getting ready for the singles tomorrow," he told reporters.
Woods said he had tried to "talk himself out of (resting)".
"But you know, it is what it is, and we're going to go out there and try and get some points today and be ready for tomorrow."