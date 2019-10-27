CHIBA – Tiger Woods moved within sight of matching Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories, staying three shots clear of Hideki Matsuyama with seven holes left at the rain-affected Zozo Championship on Sunday.
Woods will resume on Monday morning at 18 under-par after 11 holes of his final round at Narashino Country Club, while local favourite Matsuyama will resume at 15 under with six holes left.
Nobody else is closer than six shots in what is realistically a two-horse race.
But what had seemed like turning into a victory procession for Woods suddenly got a little bit interesting when Matsuyama notched two consecutive birdies to end the day on a high note.
"I played alright," said an understated Woods. "I made a few mistakes here and there. Pretty pleased with most of the day and I made birdies when I had opportunities."