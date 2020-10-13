World number 1 golfer Dustin Johnson tests positive for Covid-19
LAS VEGAS - World number one Dustin Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old American has withdrawn from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek after testing positive for Covid-19. Experiencing symptoms, Johnson notified PGA Tour officials and was administered a test.
The positive result forced his withdrawal from the CJ Cup event.
Johnson, who last competed at the US Open, will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” said Johnson. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible.”
“I have already had a few calls with the TOUR’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”
Johnson has had a sensational year, winning his first FedExCup championship at East Lake last month before taking home PGA Tour Player of the Year honours for the second time.
First alternate J.T. Poston will replace Johnson in the field.
Reuters