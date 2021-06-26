Zethu Myeki rejoices in maiden victory at Parkview

JOHANNESBURG – Randpark Golf Club’s Zethu Myeki carded a cool round of five-under-par 67 to win her first Standard Bank Pro-Am Series title, four shots clear of Francesca Cuturi, at Parkview Golf Club on Thursday. Having played in the two tournaments which preceded the event at Parkview (Killarney and Serengeti), and lying ninth on the Order of Merit coming here, the Mdantsane-born professional was quietly confident of her chances in this third event of a seven-tournament series which drives the development of female players from grassroots level up.

“I started a bit cold,” she said, “In the first four or five holes, the putting was a bit of a problem. I just couldn’t get the right lines. I would get to the greens on regulation but then I two-putt because I was not sure about the greens. But from the seventh hole, that’s when everything came together and I started making putts and from there I was making birdies non-stop. “This course is difficult and you have to think your way around, and I know one has to think every time. But here, you have to position your tee shots well, and for me today, I did that well and my second shots were a little bit closer. So, it’s not like I had to read very long putts. It was just one of those days when everything went my way and I am very happy I won.” Coming into this event with a justifiable degree of confidence after her back-to-back wins at Killarney Country Club in March and at Serengeti Golf Estates in May, Ivanna Samu was definitely one to watch in Parkview. While she didn’t emerge as the winner, her level-par 72 round showed just how solid a player she is, while ensuring she walked home with a third-spot finish this week.

“I have played every event so far and thank you to Standard Bank and everyone who makes it possible,” adds Myeki, “for us local players, this series is a big deal because we get to stay competitive for the better part of the year now. Competing at this level consistently is important to build confidence and this gives a platform for that. I’m just glad that I’ve won today.” Tandie McCallum and Tara Griebenow both played well and the 74s they each signed for saw them finish in a share of fourth with Nobuhle Dlamini and Cassandra Hall tying the sixth spot at four-over-par. Making up the top 10 players on the leaderboard are Shawnelle de Lange, Lenanda van der Watt and Kim Williams – they all shot 77s. The next event on the series will be held at the former home of the South African Open Championship, Glendower Golf Club in Ekurhuleni, on July 29.