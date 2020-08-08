Half the F1 grid protest Racing Point copying sanction

LONDON - Five Formula One teams intend to issue appeals against the sanction given to Racing Point for illegally copying parts of their car this season, it was confirmed on Saturday.

On Friday the governing FIA issued a fine of €400,000 (R8.3 million) and a 15-point deduction in the constructors' championship having ruled the team copied the rear brake ducts from last year's Mercedes.

Racing Point themselves have appealed while four rivals - Ferrari, McLaren, Williams and Renault, whose complaint started the process after the second race of the season - did likewise.

All parties now have 96 hours to officially launch appeals.

A particular area of contention in the FIA decision is that Racing Point are allowed to continue using their current car design which includes the illegal brake ducts.