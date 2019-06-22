Lewis Hamilton is set to right his name in the record book according to his Toto Wolff. Photo: Vincent Kessler/Reuters

LE CASTELLET – Lewis Hamilton could continue in Formula One for another five years and break Michael Schumacher's records in the process, according to Mercedes motor sport chief Toto Wolff. "Provided he stays motivated and energised, he has another four, five years in him," Wolff told Saturday's edition of Britain's Daily Telegraph paper.

"The Schumacher record, the seven titles, is certainly in the back of his mind. The reason he's not saying it is because there's a sixth in between."

Hamilton, 31, has won four of his five world titles at Mercedes, and is 29 points clear of team-mate Valtteri Bottas heading into Sunday's French Grand Prix.

He could equal Schumacher's record seven titles during his current Mercedes contract which runs until next year; and with 78 race wins he is just 13 shy of Schumacher's 91.

Hamilton is yet to decide on his future beyond 2020, saying that will also depend on the new f1 regulations to be introduced from 2021 onwards.

Wolff said that Hamilton has matured over the past years since joining Mercedes in 2013 – in succession of Schumacher.

"He has been growing each year, with fewer emotional swings. He is more stable now, and very well-integrated in the team," Wolff said.

"Overall, I have been most impressed by his personality development. It's one of his strongest assets when I look around at the other drivers."

dpa