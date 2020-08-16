Hamilton re-establishes Mercedes dominance with Barcelona win

BARCELONA – World champion Lewis Hamilton won a fourth straight Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to reassert his authority in the Formula One championship.

The Mercedes driver – aiming for a record-equalling seventh title – extended his lead in the standings after easily fighting off Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had beaten him to victory in Britain last weekend due to tyre strategy.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was third and took the fastest lap for an extra point. An engine cut-out led to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc being the only car to retire and team-mate Sebastian Vettel finished seventh.

The season continues in Belgium on August 30.

Hamilton stretched his lead at the top of the championship standings over Verstappen to 30 points. Bottas is third on 73 points, four points behind Verstappen.