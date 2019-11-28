ABU DHABI – Lewis Hamilton reflected on the cost of chasing Formula One success and the high personal toll exacted by the sport after Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas announced on Thursday he was getting divorced.
Bottas, 30, had earlier announced in a twitter post his split from wife Emilia, an Olympic swimmer, because of the challenges that came with his “career and life situation.”
“I think it’s probably similar to most sportsmen and women really,” Hamilton told reporters at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
“It may be slightly different in that we are travelling as much as we are, and you are just away for crazy amounts of time, so that’s probably an additional weight load that makes it really, really tough to hold down a good relationship.”
Unfortunately I have to share you the news that the marriage between Emilia and myself has come to an end. Our ways have split because of the challenges my career and life situation bring and we think this is the best for both of us and our future lives, so we are separating as friends. I will be forever thankful for all the sacrifices she had to make for me, for her support during many years and for all the experiences that we have had together. I trust that you will respect both of us and our privacy regarding this matter. This will be all I have to say and comment regarding our divorce.
