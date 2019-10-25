MEXICO CITY – Lewis Hamilton will be without the reassuring voice of long-term race engineer Peter Bonnington as the Mercedes driver seeks to clinch his sixth Formula One world championship in Mexico or Texas.
The team said on Friday that 'Bono', familiar to television viewers worldwide for his radio messages to Hamilton, was missing the next two races due to "a personal medical procedure".
Bonnington has performed a key role throughout Hamilton's seven years at Mercedes and can be heard telling the Briton to pull out all the stops with the catchphrase 'OK Lewis, it's Hammertime."
"I've had Bono by my side my whole time here at this team, and you can hear our rapport when we're in a race," the driver said last year.
"Bono is fantastic at managing, because there is a lot of commotion going on on the wall and everyone is saying tell him this or tell him that, and Bono knows what to filter," Hamilton added in Austria in June.