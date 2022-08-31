Have you tried electric skateboarding, wall climbing, wrestling or boxing? Check it out at AllSport Expo

Cape Town - Now’s the time! Get to the AllSport Expo at the CTICC and enjoy a fun-filled, informative and interactive few days being exposed to the latest in sport, health and wellness all under one roof from Friday 9th September to Sunday 11th September 2022. There will be something for everybody - whether it’s the latest products and services, activations, workshops and demos, you will find the AllSport Expo an immersive experience that will add a new dimension to your life, whether you’re an amateur, sporting enthusiast, professional or couch, or a retail outlet looking for new products.

This long-awaited event brings together small to large exhibitors from the indoor, outdoor and water sport, wellness and health environments in the iconic CTICC exhibition and convention centre, which is easy to access, with loads of parking and excellent security. Bring the whole family and try out a new sport under the supervision of experts. Remember to book your tickets now at Quicket or visit www.allsportexpo.co.za for more information about activations and workshops at the AllSport Expo.