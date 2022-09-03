Historic WWE era dawns on British soil

Johannesburg - King Arthur is long gone in the mists of time in our worldly realm, but he will be looking down with a wry smile as a Scottish warrior fights for a new WWE dawn on British soil on Saturday. Arthur will be intrigued with the 2m sword that the kilted Drew McIntyre will enter the ring with. Comparing his legendary sword Excalibur to Angela, named after McIntyre's late mother, would be expected.

McIntyre is at the right place at the right time to dethrone Roman Reigns and end his two-year reign. The venue is the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in Wales. This is the first time in 30 years that the WWE is returning to Europe with an event of this nature – perfectly named Clash at the Castle. Cardiff isn’t McIntyre’s hometown Ayr, Scotland, but it is close enough to ensure he will enjoy the overwhelming support from the 80 000 fans in attendance.

It will not be a slam dunk for the 1.96m and 120kg McIntyre as Reigns is one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. Reigns is equally impressive physically at 1.91m and matches McIntyre’s 120kg. He has beaten every big name in WWE over the past two years, including Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Edge. However, now that former WWE icon Vince McMahon’s era is over, one can’t help feeling that Triple H, as the new story teller, will be eager to lay down his marker.

Despite being at the helm for only a month, Triple H has already shaken things up on SmackDown and Raw – WWE’s weekly shows which have seen TV ratings rocket. Triple H will provide McIntyre with a fair opportunity to take down Reigns. He will not be sleeping with one eye open regarding the usual planned script for a showdown of this magnitude. Unlike McMahon, he will leave the door open to see who of McIntyre and Reigns wants the winning glory the most. Her are four reasons why McIntyre will dethrone Reigns and take the company into a golden new era.

ONE – Popular household name again While Reigns has beaten McIntyre before, this will be the first time a title will be on the line. When Reigns first became universal champion, McIntyre was the WWE titleholder. They were on an even footing. Their clash at Survivor Series ended with The Tribal Chief coming out on top. Since then, the Scot has fallen down the ranks while Reigns has grown.

The Scottish warrior winning would be felt by everyone. McIntyre will go from afterthought to popular household name again. TWO – Direction for WWE McIntyre has the ability to hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until the titles are split between Raw and SmackDown again. Unlike Reigns, McIntyre will compete every week.

This will improve both Raw and SmackDown, as the top star is around and ready to fight the top contenders. Especially on the red brand Raw where many superstars have looked aimless, and that makes for less compelling television. THREE – New feuds McIntyre does not have many major feuds to his name. Victory would see him contending against the likes of Karrion Kross, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Gunther and Sami Zayn.

With Triple H leading WWE Creative, there are many interesting possibilities with a new draft on the horizon and an NXT (Triple H’s baby) roster that could surprise many with a call-up to face McIntyre at the right time. The Scot is one of the best. He can work with anyone and tell a unique story. Whoever challenges him will be able to build themselves up, even if they lose to him. For millions of fans worldwide this will get the WWE rocking and rolling again.

FOUR – Reigns to face The Rock A defeated Reigns would be a king without a crown, and that could make him more dangerous when he is around. What will he do to get his gold back? Who will he challenge to keep his top billing? Without the gold, The Tribal Chief facing The Rock at next year’s WrestleMania makes sense. The world titles will be kept separate from one of the biggest matches in WWE history, spreading the wealth for a huge show in Los Angeles.

Dwayne Johnson, still in tremendous shape and the highest earner in Hollywood, has kept his movie schedule clear for the first four months next year which indicates he will be at WrestleMania in the City of Angels. The card for Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event which will be shown live on SuperSport from 7pm is: Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion)

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler (Smackdown Women’s Championship) Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY Riddle vs. Seth Rollins