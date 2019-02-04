ATLANTA – Tom Brady wrote his name into the NFL record books here Sunday, winning the Super Bowl for a sixth time as the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a defense-dominated finale. Brady, 41, became the first player ever to win six Super Bowls, 17 years after leading the Patriots to his first title in 2002.

Rookie running back Sony Michel scored the game's winning touchdown for the Patriots late in the fourth quarter.

The win saw the Patriots pull level with the Pittsburgh Steelers with six all-time Super Bowl wins.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a touchdown. Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

List of the past 10 Super Bowl champions:

(Year, Teams, Host City)

2019 New England Patriots 13 Los Angeles Rams 3, Atlanta

2018 Philadelphia Eagles 41 New England Patriots 33, Minneapolis

2017 New England Patriots 34 Atlanta Falcons 28, Houston

2016 Denver Broncos 24 Carolina Panthers 10, Santa Clara

2015 New England Patriots 28 Seattle Seahawks 24, Phoenix

2014 Seattle Seahawks 43 Denver Broncos 8, New York

2013 Baltimore Ravens 34 San Francisco 49ers 31, New Orleans

2012 New York Giants 21 New England Patriots 17, Indianapolis

2011 Green Bay Packers 31 Pittsburgh Steelers 25, Dallas

2010 New Orleans Saints 31 Indianapolis Colts 17, Miami





Agence France-Presse (AFP)