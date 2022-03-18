Christa Ramasimong, Onthatile Zulu to lead from the front for SA Women's Junior World Cup team

Cape Town - Christa Ramasimong and Onthatile Zulu are the co-captains of the South Africa team to compete in the FIH Women's Junior World Cup at the North-West University Astro Complex in Potchefstroom, starting on April 2. Homegirl Ramasimong, a fourth-year student at North-West University, said the team would like to defy the odds and make history as a team.

"It’s a great privilege to be part of such a huge tournament, and also hosting it in my hometown," said Ramasimong. "We have world-class facilities at the North-West University. "Playing at home provides an extra boost because you know that people are watching you. "It will grow hockey in South Africa, and currently, we are one of the amateur sports. This event may help bring about change if we perform well at the World Cup."

There are 16 nations are competing for the Junior World Cup, which for the first time, will be hosted in Africa. Hosts South Africa are in a pool with three European countries; England, Ireland and Ukraine. The top two teams from each pool will progress to the quarter-finals. Initially, there were several withdrawals due to Covid-19. It opened the way for countries, that may not have previously played, to compete. This includes Austria, which replaced Russia.

The SA coach Lenise Marais said the national squad is well-balanced, and the players are excited to be going up against the cream of youth talents in world hockey. "What the coaching staff and selection panel have tried to do, is ensure that we have a well-balanced team," said Marais. "We have a team that can attack and defend.

"We’ve been blessed with a talent pool that fits such tasks; good goal scorers who are exciting and dynamic, a solid yet creative midfield group and a disciplined defensive bunch. "Our defending unit is strong. They are really good defenders this time round. We are really fortunate that our goalkeepers are very talented as well. "For us, it was about creating a team where there are enough resources to attack and defend. I am happy with the balance of players that we have.

"Most players are experienced and have played at a varsity level. We’ve been together for a fair amount of time. All players are aware of what we’re able to achieve as a unit and are aware of their roles in the team." South Africa will open their Pool B campaign against England, before taking on Ukraine and Ireland. The squad: Amelie Claasen (gk), Laylaa Davids, Cailynn den Bakker,Kayla de Waal, Jean-Leah du Toit, Mishka Ellis (gk), Chante Ferreira, Tamlyn Kock, Sare Laubscher, Mikkela le Roux, Hanrie Louw, Caylin Maree, Edith Molikoe, Jacolene McLaren, Mathapelo Ramasimong (c), Jeanri Thomas, Angela Welham, Zimkhitha Weston, Bianca Wood, Onthatile Zulu (c).