International Hockey Federation gives green light for Women’s Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, Russia excluded

Cape Town - The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have announced that the Women’s Junior World Cup which was postponed last year because of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, will be played in April in Potchefstroom. Sheldon Rostron, who headed the local organising committee (LOC) for the recent FIH Men's Pro League in South Africa, said the venue at the North-West University’s Astro complex in Potchefstroom is 100% ready.

He also heads up the LOC for the Women’s Junior World Cup and said that the venue and staff are 100% ready. The two-week event starts on 1 April. "Much like the men's event, there are global challenges that we continue to deal with on an ongoing basis," said Rostron. "With the new global developments, we hope that we can ensure a quality event and that we can finally conclude a long-awaited event. "We know that this generation of players is hungry for hockey and hungry for the event. We just want to make sure that we achieve that for them.

"We are grateful for the partners that have helped us make this possible as well as the accommodation venues and stakeholders. They have been flexible and accommodating to our changing needs. "The support of the surrounding community means a lot to us, and we know that this will be the first of many events to come for our city. We strive to become a prime destination for sports tourism and aiding in the Covid Recovery Plan of our beloved country." The SA coach Lenise Marais said the news that the event was finally going to happen, has made the girls excited, especially as they will be playing on the same pitches as the men's pro players.

“Last year, the team and I were disappointed when the postponement news broke, but the health and safety of everyone concerned will always be the number one priority," said Marais. "The players are a resilient group of girls. The postponement has kept them focused and increased their desire even more for the upcoming event. "It will be an honour for these youngsters to play on the same pitch as their Pro League heroes. The use of such world-class facilities will go a long way in them gaining valuable experience and exposure.”

