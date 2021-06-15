SA Hockey mourns passing on of stalwart 'Ally' Fredericks

A post on SA Hockey's official website read: 'It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Executive Board Member Allistar 'Ally' Fredericks.

'Ally was an Atlanta 1996 Olympian and a legend of the game bringing hope to many.

'Sincere condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.'

His inclusion in the Atlanta 1996 Olympics Games team was significant because he was the first player of colour to represent the national hockey team.