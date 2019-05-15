Rhett Halkett has decided to retire from hockey. Photo: Aubrey KgakatsiBackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The SA Hockey Association has paid tribute to Rhett Halkett, who retired earlier this month after a glittering career. He was named as the 2016 South African Hockey Player of the Year and has represented South Africa 157 times.

“SA Hockey is incredibly thankful and proud of the service of the game from Rhett," said SA Hockey CEO Marissa Langeni.

"We wish Rhett all the best for his future endeavours and have no doubt that he will be a success wherever he goes.”

Included in those caps was a selection of the top hockey tournaments. Halkett played in three Hockey World Cups (2010, 2014 & 2018), two Commonwealth Games (2014 & 2018) and the London Olympic Games in 2012.

He also competed in and won four African Cup of Nations.

His abilities on the field saw him offered a contract in Europe a decade ago and in his time there he has played in four seasons in the Dutch top league, the Hoofdklasse, and five Bundesliga seasons with Mannheimer and now Hamburg.

He has also appeared in two editions of club hockey’s finest competition, the Euro Hockey League.

“There were few things that gave you as much of a sense of comfort watching hockey as having Rhett as your last line of defence,” said SA Hockey media officer Tyron Barnard.

"He had a superb ability to read the game and make interceptions, while his short corner defending offered many students the textbook approach to the game.”

African News Agency (ANA)