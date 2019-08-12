STELLENBOSCH – The South African men and women’s hockey teams will be strong favourites to win the African Cup tournament, which starts at the Stellenbosch today.
The event doubles up as the continental Olympic qualifier for Africa with the winning teams qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
In the men’s competition, eight teams will be competing with South Africa and Egypt the two teams expected to be contesting the final.
South Africa have won the last seven Africa Cups.
South Africa recently completed a successful FIH Series Finals campaign in which they took second place in Bhubaneswar, India and with it the chance to compete in the FIH Olympic qualifiers in October and November.
Sascoc has stipulated that the teams need to qualify via two routes - by winning the African Championships and by winning through to the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in October and November.
The SA Ladies are the strongest team on the continent and should clinch the title with ease.
Today’s Fixtures (Selected)
Egypt v Zimbabwe (Men), 4pm
South Africa v Nigeria (Ladies), 6pm
South Africa v Nigeria (M), 8pm
IOL Sport