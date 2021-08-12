South Africa to host Junior Hockey Women’s World Cup on African soil

The event will take place in Potchefstroom from 5 – 16 December at the North West University’s Astro complex. Following Covid-19 restrictions, the event will be hosted in a strict bio-bubble to ensure the safety of all players and officials.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH), The South African Hockey Association (SAHA), and North West University (NWU) will be hosting the first Junior Hockey Women’s World Cup on African soil.

The SA u/21 women’s side will be representing the country as the host nation along with 15 other international teams. Several qualification processes are still taking place, with the final teams participating in the tournament being announced by the International Hockey Federation in September 2021.

What is the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup?

The FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup is an exciting event hosted every two years, with 16 international women’s teams competing for the ultimate prize of Junior World Champions. It provides a platform for athletes under the age of 21 to demonstrate their talent and determination on an international stage. The FIH Hockey Junior World Cup is an important milestone for young elite players aspiring to progress their professional hockey careers and represents the pinnacle in international junior hockey.