The Joburg Hockey League pushes back on Tuesday 2 March

JOHANNESBURG – The inaugural Joburg Hockey League pushes back for the first time on Tuesday 2 March 2021 with Under14 to Under18 boys and girls teams from the greater Gauteng area.

Covid-19 has certainly placed a heavy impact on all junior hockey over the last year and the J League will certainly provide an opportunity to these young hockey players to express themselves on the pitch under strict protocols which includes no spectators.

All matches will be streamed online. This Southern Gauteng Hockey Association sanctioned competition will play as a precursor to the SGHA senior league that also kicks off at the end of March 2021.

J League Pool fixtures will take place from the 2nd to 7th March at Wits University, Randburg Hockey Stadium, St Stithians College, Parktown Girls, Beaulieu College and Hoerskool Linden with the finals being played on Monday 22 March at The Randburg Hockey Stadium.

The main aim of the JHL is to provide an opportunity to players and coaches to test themselves amongst the best in the province and create a pipeline for University’s and Clubs to recruit home grown talent.