WATCH: SA teams ready to take on the world in Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria

Centurion - Both the SA men’s and women’s sides are ready to take on the best teams in the world as the Indoor Hockey World Cup begins in Pretoria on Sunday. The men’s and women’s events will both run from Sunday to February 11.

The SA women’s team are drawn in Pool A alongside Australia, Austria, Netherlands, New Zealand and the US. SA women’s captain Jess O’Connor said: “Our preparation has been really good. We played against Namibia last year.

"We're 90 percent there" - SA women’s captain Jess O’Connor ahead of the Indoor Hockey World Cup starting in Pretoria on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/BFRUcXh2nY — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) February 1, 2023 “Then in December we had a series against Ireland which was great. Everything has kind of been a step in the right direction. We had a camp now in January which was another step-up. I think we’re 90% of where we want to be. We have these practice games, like against Belgium and Canada. "Hopefully when the tournament starts, we’ll be ready.”

The women’s side face Austria in the opening game of the tournament at 8.30am on Sunday. ALSO READ: SA men’s hockey go for a mix of youth and experience for Indoor World Cup South African Hockey men’s team coach Justin Rosenberg said he is confident they will be ready for their first game at 9.40am on Sunday.

“We’re currently in the men’s camp at the moment and we have a full contingent of our players who are back from India. We’ve been training for the last four days, and we had a really good session this morning,” said Rosenberg.

Proteas book spot in Hockey Pro League next season “The guys are excited, and the vibe last night when the boys arrived back from India was amazing. To see the camaraderie, gees and vibe amongst the players … It was like they hadn’t seen their brothers in a while and they will be ready for our first game against Australia on Sunday.” The men’s team are drawn in Group B with Argentina, Australia, Czech Republic, Iran and the US.