Portimao — Honda's Marc Marquez sped to a surprise pole position for the season-opening Grand Prix of Portugal in final qualifying on Saturday ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia, with Jorge Martin in third. The six-time MotoGP champion Marquez, who also starts from pole for the sprint later on Saturday, said he was stunned to have qualified first.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘I want to be a world champion like him’ - Aspiring SA rider Oratilwe Phiri meets hero Brad Binder The Spaniard said he had managed to sneak onto pole by following other riders after three seasons ruined by injury and surgery. "To be honest it wasn't the most polite way to do a lap time because I followed other riders," Marquez told Canal+.

"We know it's not our real position and really I still don't understand what I'm doing here in pole position. "Let's enjoy it and it will be a big advantage for this afternoon and tomorrow." As well as qualifying for pole Marquez is first in the new sprint race introduced for the first time in MotoGP after the format was a success in Formula One last season.

Unlike F1 the MotoGP half-length, half points, sprint race will be contested every Saturday. ALSO READ: Brad Binder feels Red Bull KTM are closer to where they need to be ahead of new MotoGP season Ducati man Bagnaia said it had been a highly competitive final session.