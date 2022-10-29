Betway livens things up with sponsorship of 2022 Summer Cup

Johannesburg - The dynamic 4Racing organisation have announced Betway as the headline sponsor of the 2022 Betway Summer Cup, which will be held at Turffontein Racecourse on Saturday, 26 November 2022. Johannesburg’s flagship race will have the theme of ‘The Golden Summer’ and Betway’s sponsorship will see the stakes for the Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup increase this year to R2.5 million.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Betway Summer Cup is one of South Africa’s premier horse races and this year it will be a festive, joyous occasion celebrating Johannesburg’s return to bustling activity and major events after the Covid pandemic. The first entries for the Betway Summer Cup closed on 21 September. It underlined the event’s status as one of South African horseracing’s blue ribband events with the likes of Graded race champions such as Sparkling Water, Rain in Holland, Safe Passage, Red Saxon, Aragosta, Bingwa and MK’s Pride among the early entries, along with notable performers such as Hoedspruit and previous winner Zillzaal.

MYTHICAL DREAM (Querari - Lightning Bird) remains unbeaten under @gavlerena07 today at the #Vaal



Congrats to @jvvuuren_racing and Mr & Mrs Stonebridge #4Racing pic.twitter.com/ZS4eTpq5r8 — 4Racing (@4RacingZA) October 27, 2022 “We warmly welcome Betway on board as sponsors of the Betway Summer Cup for the next three years," said 4Racing Chief Executive Officer, Fundi Sithebe. "This is a partnership long in the making and we are absolutely delighted to have a global juggernaut such as Super-Group-owned Betway join 4Racing in sponsoring one of our season’s most cherished and coveted events. The Betway Summer Cup promises to be a sensational day of high-quality horseracing and loads of fun for young and old.”

Story continues below Advertisement