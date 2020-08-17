Boost for horseracing industry as jockeys allowed to travel under level 2 regulations

CAPE TOWN – The lifting of travel restrictions under Level 2 lockdown regulations is a massive boost for the horseracing industry. Following the announcement by president Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday evening that most of South Africa’s Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed, jockeys will be be able to travel around the country to compete. Racing Operators can also determine the time of the last race, although the carded time of the final event may not be be later than 9.30pm. The field sizes can also revert back to normal as per the Racing Operator conditions. However, strict protocols remain effective, the National Horseracing Authority (NHA) has said.

“Owners are permitted to enter the racecourse subject to the strict protocols as issued by the Racing Operators and the Racing Association, while any persons with comorbidities shall not be able to attend a race meeting,” the NHA said in a statement.

The NHA is again pleading to all participants to continue to self-regulate regarding prevention and hygiene practices.

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic has now reached its peak in South Africa, the scientific and worldwide statistics, have also shown a resurgence of the virus after same has been achieved in other countries,” the NHA said.

“Therefore, we cannot become complacent or abandon any of our health precautions that we know are necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Individual responsibility will go a long way in assisting the South African Horseracing Industry to be in the position to be able to continue racing and to create value and the ultimate sustainability of the sport,” the NHA added.

