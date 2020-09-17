Fairview racecourse grooms protest turns violent

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Order Police had to be called in to restore order at the Fairview Racecourse training centre this morning. A protest initiated by grooms formerly employed by leading Port Elizabeth trainer Yvette Bremner quickly escalated and turned violent. Several horses in Bremner’s care were let out of their stables and chased out of the complex by the crowd. Four of Bremner’s charges died in the unrest, two with broken legs and others hacked with pangas. The Public Order Police restored order and are still on the scene.

Full details are unknown at this stage, but all the loose horses are back in their stables and those with injuries are being treated by veterinary surgeons.

Phumelela is liaising with the Department of Labour in a bid to resolve the dispute between Bremner and her former employees, and has also called in additional private security personnel to assist the police in protecting people and horses in the complex.

The situation is being monitored closely and a decision will be made later about tomorrow’s race meeting at the track.

Phumelela intends to pursue all avenues with law-and-order officials to ensure that all those responsible for the unrest are prosecuted.

Staff Reporter