Fierce weather elements force postponement of Durbanville horse race meeting

With the Cape of Storms at fiercest, the Mother City has its fair of rain and sweeping winds which have caused Cape Racing to call off Saturday’s event at its Winelands venue in Durbanville. Overnight the areas surrounding the Hollywoodbets Durbanville Racecourse experienced heavy rain (22mm overnight), and this caused some parts of the track t be waterlogged.

These flooded areas pose a serious threat to the safety of jockeys and horses. The Cape Peninsula is likely to remain in the throes of the ravaging sweep of the winter storms over the next day or two. On Saturday morning issued a statement to notify racegoers of the postponement.

The statement reads: “Due to heavy rain (22mm overnight) and waterlogged track sections at Hollywoodbets Durbanville Racecourse, we regret to announce the postponement of the horse race meeting scheduled for Saturday, 29 July 2023. “The safety of our jockeys and horses is our top priority, and we are actively exploring alternatives. “We are considering rescheduling the event for Monday, 31 July. Any further updates on this potential adjustment will be promptly communicated.

“Our team is actively exploring all feasible alternatives.’ Justin Vermaak, Cape Racing’s Head of Racing Operations stressed the importance of prioritising safety. “Postponing a race meeting is never an easy choice. However, the overnight rain and anticipated rainfall for the day leaves us with no option but to prioritise the safety of our horses, jockeys, and spectators,” said Vermaak.