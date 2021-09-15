Gold Circle receives Top 500 Award – Leader in the Gaming & Leisure Industry

To be nominated as a Top 500 company, a business has to excel in three key spheres, financial performance, people management which includes the development of staff and commitment to social transformation as well as policy or accreditation.

Gold Circle has achieved the first-place award as the best managed company in the Top 500 Gaming and Leisure sector.

“The Horseracing Industry has been faced with many serious challenges in the recent past which have resulted in the need to focus on ensuring that we can sustain the future of our sport in KwaZulu-Natal and in South Africa. Gold Circle is grateful to have been considered for this award, and we are honoured to be recognised as the leader in our industry.” Said Michel Nairac, Gold Circle CEO.

Top 500 is a professional publication directory of South African companies that encourages business-to-business exchanges. The Topco Research Unit closely monitors the business performance of over 3800 companies annually.

Companies are scored against defined criteria in order to identify the top five organisations across 100 business sectors; credible businesses that are good at what they do; and the major companies that are the driving force of the South African economy.