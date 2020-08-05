Gold Cup behind closed doors

By Andrew Harrison

DURBAN – This year marks the 100th running of the Gold Cup which has been postponed to 29th August 2020 due to the Coronavirus enforced closure of horseracing during April and May this year.

Last weekend saw the Vodacom Durban July proceed, albeit behind closed doors, and with the pandemic still yet to reach its peak in South Africa, the same inevitable decision to run the Gold Cup as a broadcast only event, has been made.

In addition to the Gold Cup, the race meeting features four Grade 1 races in the Champions Cup, Mercury Sprint, Premiers Champions Stakes and the Thekwini Stakes, which together form part of a bumper ten feature race card.

Recently this day has capped the South African Champions Season and has often decided the champion racehorses, trainers, jockeys and breeders for the year, however with the new racing year commencing on 1 August, this year’s race day will give stakeholders a kick start to the new season ahead.