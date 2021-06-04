Hawwaam to stand at stud in SA

DURBAN - Champion Hawwaam, trained by Mike de Kock, one of the very best sons of five times champion South African sire Silvano, is set to retire to Wilgerbosdrift for the 2021 breeding season.

Shadwell, who raced Hawwaam with so much success, are planning to support him at stud, and the entire industry would like to thank H.H. Sheikha Hissa and the family for their ongoing support and look forward to seeing Hawwaam return to South Africa after a spell in the UK.

South Africa's Champion 3YO of 2018-2019, Hawwaam won ten of 13 starts, with his victories including five at G1 level.

His victories included a pair of triumphs in the G1 Premier's Champions Challenge, as well as the G1 H F Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes, G1 Daily News 2000 (a race won previously by outstanding sire Dynasty as well as the increasingly successful Vercingetorix) and G1 SA Classic.

Hawwaam, who won a total of eight graded races during his career, accounted for some outstanding performers during his career, including champions Do It Again, Legal Eagle, Soqrat, Talktothestars and Vardy, and fellow G1 winners Atyaab, Chimichuri Run, Eyes Wide Open, Queen Supreme, Tilbury Fort, Undercover Agent and Zillzaal.

Described as an outstanding physical specimen, Hawwaam was a R1 000 000 buy from the 2017 National Yearling Sale.

Hawwaam, whose full-brother Celestial City cost R7 000 000 as a yearling, is one of more than 100 stakes winners for his outstanding sire Silvano, whose son Vercingetorix ranks as one of the best young stallions currently standing in South Africa.

He is one of three G1 winners produced by Jet Master's G3 Prix Du Cap winning daughter Halfway To Heaven, South Africa's Broodmare Of The Year in both 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

Halfway To Heaven, dam of four winners from as many runners, is also dam of four time G1 winner, and dual Met winner Rainbow Bridge, and G1 ARF Commemorative Cape Derby/World Sports Betting Champions Cup hero Golden Ducat.

Remarkably, between them, Halfway To Heaven sons have won 11 G1 races and earned more than R15 million in stakes.

A champion himself, Hawwaam is by a champion sire out of a champion broodmare - he has everything to recommend him as a stallion of the future!

