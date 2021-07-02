Hollywoodbets, IOL Sport are geared up for the Vodacom Durban July

DURBAN - The 2021 Vodacom Durban July is South Africa’s biggest thoroughbred horse racing event and the 125th edition is set to take place on Saturday, 3 July 2021. This year’s field will feature 18 strong contenders who will compete for the R2 million stakes prize at Hollywoodbets Greyville. The action-packed Grade 1 event will see the likes of Got The Greenlight, Linebacker and Rainbow Bridge looking to claim the much-coveted title.

With a total of four entries among the 18 runners, punters will be looking to see if Justin Snaith can claim his fourth victory in a row. In 2020, he saddled Belgarion to win and prior to that, he saw Do It Again claim back-to-back victories. Hollywoodbets will deliver the excitement around the much-anticipated event despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as this prestigious race day will, for a second year in a row, be held behind closed doors.

Thanks to the sports betting operator, race followers can catch all the action and get involved from the comfort of their homes using the Hollywoodbets mobisite. With strict safety protocols in place, the Hollywoodbets branches will also welcome once-a-year punters, as well as regulars, to take their bets. The annual 15% bonus will also be on offer to Hollywoodbets customers. This promotion will be valid on all account deposits, up to a maximum of R20 000, made between 24 June – 4 July 2021. The free-to-play Hollywoodbets Punters’ Challenge will be a feature offered by the company on race day. A must-be-won R100 000 will be shared by the top 50 on the leaderboard, with first place taking home a whopping R50 000!

A massive R1.125 million could also be yours if you tip all the winners on the day. To enter, all one needs to do is log in to the Hollywoodbets Punters’ Challenge website, pick one horse for each race and submit all their selections at least 5 minutes before the first race of the day, which is scheduled to take place at 11:15. Those looking for more information on the 18 carded runners can tune in to the official Vodacom Durban July Preview Panel discussion. The elite panel will feature the likes of racing legends Justin Snaith, Mike de Kock, Richard Fourie and Kevin Shea, with Alistair Cohen as host. The discussion will air on Thursday, 1 July 2021, at 20:00 on Tellytrack (DStv Channel 239) as well as Hollywoodbets’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.