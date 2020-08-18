Jockey fined for breach of whip rules

DURBAN – The National Horseracing Authority on Tuesday confirmed that, at an inquiry held in the Stipendiary Stewards Boardroom at the Vaal Racecourse on Monday 17 August 2020, jockey Devon Habib was charged with a contravention of Rule 58.10.2 (read with Guideline M on the use of the crop).

The particulars of the charge being that he struck THE SASH more than twelve (12) times in Race 5 run at Turffontein Racecourse on 8 August 2020.

Habib pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty as charged.

In arriving at a suitable penalty, the Inquiry Board took into account that the crop was used on fifteen occasions, that Habib had disregarded the Rules to his own advantage and had subsequently won the race, as well as Jockey Habib’s poor record with regards this Rule and associated Guideline.

The Inquiry Board also noted that this was his sixth contravention of this particular Rule and associated Guideline within a thirty-day period. Further, it was accepted that Rules are in place to ensure a level playing field for all participants and that prior penalties handed down, had not served to be a deterrent.