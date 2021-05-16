Jockey Nooresh Juglall killed in fall

DURBAN – The jockeys formed a guard of honour and rode with black arm bands at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Sunday in memory of their colleague Nooresh Juglall who passed away in hospital after a fall at Champs De Mars racecourse in Mauritius on Saturday. He was 29.

The accident happened as the runners crossed a road over the track in the 990m Gr3 Noble Salute Cup.

Jockey Benny Woodworth, riding Golden Tractor, was also involved in the accident, but thankfully escaped with just a serious elbow injury.

A Mauritius Turf Club report stated that Golden Tractor was new to the Champ de Mars track, and as virtually all first-timers at the course do, he skipped the crossing which is just before the entrance to the final straight.

Juglall’s mount Rule The Night which was following Golden Tract could not avoid Golden Tractor and both came down.

Nooresh was a product of the South African Jockey Academy and was Champion Apprentice for two years in 2012 and 2013.

He was a talented rider and one of his many South African successes was winning the Triple Tiara on Cherry On The Top for Ormond Ferraris and the Gold Cup on Dynasty’s Blossom for Joey Ramsden.

He rode successfully in Singapore for a few years before returning to his native country Mauritius.

Nooresh is survived by his wife Chaaya and young family, as well as his father Satanand, his mother Kavita, his sister Sweta and younger brother Tajesh, also a product of the SA Jockey Academy and rides in Mauritius.

Gold Circle