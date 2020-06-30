Jockeys for the Durban July horse race have been announced

DURBAN – Justin Snaith this morning announced his chief jockey bookings for the Vodacom Durban July.

Stable jockey Richard Fourie will be aboard Belgarion, meaning he will have to shed 1kg from his official minimum riding weight down to 53kg.

Anton Marcus remains aboard Do It Again, whom he rode last time out to third place in the Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge. Marcus thus has the chance to win a second July on this son of Twice Over, having won on him in 2018, a victory which gave the top jockey a record-breaking fifth July triumph.

Grant van Niekerk will be riding Bunker Hunt.

In other VDJ news the Mike De Kock-trained Queen Supreme was supplemented into the big race to be run at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Saturday, July 25.