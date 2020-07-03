Justin Snaith hoping for a big day at Scotsville

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Justin Snaith is bullish about two of his horses for the Festival Of Speed meeting at Scottsville on Saturday, Nexus and Erik The Red, and is hopeful for his other three, Kasimir, Miss Florida and Magnificent Seven. Callan Murray rides the latter and the rest will all be ridden by stable jockey Richard Fourie. Snaith runs the improving Nexus in the Grade 3 Cup Trial over 1800m, which forms the first leg of the Pick 6 and will whet the appetite for the following Jackpot of Grade 1 1200m sprints. This four year-old by Dynasty won his first start as a gelding in impressive style over 1500m at Kenilworth. Snaith said, "Nexus is a serious racehorse and a lot of people who don't know him might know him after Saturday. He is not far off my top July runners, there's not much in it at all, and there were times when I thought he might be better than some of them. I think it will take a very good horse to beat him. He might run in the July or he might not. He was bred in KZN so he qualifies for the KZN Breeders Million Mile and we will either run in the one race or the other." Nexus is drawn three in the twelve horse Cup Trial field and off a merit rating of 105 carries 55,5kg.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

He also runs Magnificent Seven in the Cup Trial and said, "it's his first run for a year and we're hoping for a positive run." The five-year-old Horse Chestnut gelding carries top weight of 60kg and is drawn six.

Snaith runs the exciting Captain Al colt Erik The Red in the Golden Horse Medallion. He has won his last four starts after a debut 5th over 900m and Snaith said, "Erik The Red is doing very well in Durban, if he takes to the track I expect a good run. He's a proper two-year-old, probably the most ready and exposed two-year-old I've ever brought to KZN, I usually bring unraced two-year-olds, so I'm expecting a big run from him, definitely."

In his last start in the Listed Kuda Somerset 1200 at Kenilworth on June 9 he gave the whole field weight and a 4,25 length slamming so only looks to be getting better. He is drawn ten in the fourteen horse Medallion field.

Scottsville’s big Festival Of Speed meeting is to be run this season on July 4. Photo: via Reuters

Snaith runs the reigning Equus Champion Sprinter Kasimir in the Golden Horse Sprint and said, "He's doing well, I'm very happy with his prep, I think he is one run short so this will be a nice prep into the Mercury Sprint on Gold Cup day. But, it's very hard, he's got to give weight away to everybody, so we are just hoping for a positive run. He hasn't run at Scottsville since he was a three-year-old (finished sixth in the Tsogo Sun (Golden Horse) Sprint) but I did gallop him there so he got to see the track again."

The Captain Al gelding carries 60kg from draw nine.

The yard run Captain Al filly Miss Florida in the SA Fillies Sprint brought to you by The Witness. This will be the first time she has raced at Hollywoodbets Scottsville since winning the Grade 1 Allan Robertson last year.

However, Snaith said, "I took her for a gallop there and she loved it. She will have to cause a big upset though, but its Scottsville so you never know." Miss Florida is drawn highest in the eleven horse field and is one of seven three-year-olds participating.

IOL Sport





Like us on Facebook