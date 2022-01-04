Limited number of tickets on sale to the public for L'Ormarins Queen's Plate

Cape Town - The big news for Cape Town horse racing fans is that the organisers have announced a limited number of tickets will be made available to the public for the two-day L'Ormarins Queen's Plate at Kenilworth, starting on Friday.

Tickets will also be available for various festivities on Friday and Saturday, including the famous LQP After Party that forms part of L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Racing Festival, now in its sixth year. On Friday, the big attraction is the LQP Garden Party. As per tradition, patrons will be dressed in signature blue and white and will view the action on the course with a background soundtrack of jazz. It will be limited to 500 people. On Saturday, the hospitality includes the Style Village and the 8th Stud Club, the most popular hospitality marquee for racegoers at the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.

In line with the Disaster Management Act Regulations (DMAR) and the directive issued by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, Cape Racing announced only fully vaccinated patrons will be admitted. Patrons will be required to wear masks. Guests are encouraged to use public transport. Other off-course attractions on both days include the LQP Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man and Best Hat competition and a selection of vintage cars on display from the Franschhoek Motor Museum, which has one of the largest collections in the world. Each hospitality area offers something different. The L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate ranks as the most prestigious weight-for-age race in South Africa. This weekend's event will be the 161st running of the race at Kenilworth and includes a record 18 races. The race was first held in 1861 in honour of British monarch Queen Victoria of Great Britain and Ireland.

Saturday's R1,5 million Grade 1 Queen’s Plate over 1600m includes defending champion Jet Dark in a field of eleven runners. Dual Met winner Rainbow Bridge will be looking to go one better this year, after a runner-up finish last year. Previously Rainbow Bridge finished third on two occasions, and Saturday's race will be his fourth outing in the annual race. The reigning Durban July winner Kommetdieding and recent Cape Guineas runner-up, Pomp and Power are also in the star-studded field.