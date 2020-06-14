Mike de Kock set for a big day at Turffontein

Mike de Kock looks set to have a fine day at Turffontein and has been tipped to win the first four races and finish second in the eighth. De Kock kicks off with the first-timer Regent in a 1450m maiden. He is a full-brother to Grade 1 winner Eyes Wide Open and would not have to be a superstar to win this race. The hard-knocking Dark Tide and the progressive Dogliotti, who both went close in their first runs after lockdown over 1200m and 1450m respectively, look to be the chief dangers.

In the second race over 1450m De Kock's charge Integrity has a tricky draw but will relish the step up in trip. She is by the stamina influence Flower Alley and finished strongly for a close second over 1200m on debut.

In the third over 1450m Peaceontherocks has four seconds and one third in her last five starts and should finally get it right here in this uninspiring feild, although the improving Nu Bell will make a bold bid to keep her in the second box.

In the fourth race over 2000m Barak is drawn in pole and on pedigree this promising sort should relish the step up in trip being by Master Of My Fate out of a Captain Al mare who won over this distance.



De Kock should also go close in the eighth with Flaming Duchess who is by Duke Of Marmalade so should be improving all the time. She is going for a hattrick in this 1600m event.

Preview: REGENT (10) is a full brother to Eyes Wide Open and wouldn't have to be star to beat this field. DARK TIDE (4) was running on well over 1200m last time and should enjoy the step up in trip. DOGLIOTTI (2) is a scopey sort who is coming off a good run over this trip. BRAVO ONE (1) has been knocking on the door over this trip. FAST DRAW (5) has a shout running fresh over a trip on the sharp side, although he has a tough draw. (David Thiselton 10-4-2-1-5)

Preview: INTEGRITY (3) ran on well over 1200m on debut and will relish the step up in trip on pedigree although she does have a tough draw. NAZARETH (2) has a form chance of earning. WINTERS POWER (12) should be in the shake up too. (David Thiselton 3-2-12)

Preview: PEACEONTHEROCKS (1) is knocking loudly on the door and from a fair draw over an ideal trip will go close. CHARMING LASS (10) is by Ideal World and is from the family Of National Assembly, a family which the Azzies have done well with. NU BELL (4) went close when last running over this trip. (David Thiselton 1-10-4)

Preview: BARAK (12) is drawn in pole and having shown promise in two runs over 1450m he has a fine chance here being by Master Of My Fate out of a Captain Al mare who won over this trip. G I JOE (1) has been knocking on the door over middle distances. IDEAL MAN (3) got going too late last time and will appreciate the step up in trip. (David 12-1-3)

Preview: GENTLEMAN'S WAGER (2) is a long-striding sort who will enjoy this trip and his good turn of foot should come into play from a good draw of five. KURT'S APPROVAL (3) has ability and from pole position could be a factor off a merit rating which has dropped significantly. GOLDEN TUNE (1) won his maiden well and is interesting stepped up in trip. (David Thiselton 2-3-1)

Preview: ILLUMINATE (6) is the best weighted horse and has placed over 2400m before. ODD ROB (1) is a quirky but talented horse who has found consistency lately and he is capable of carrying a big weight. THE BOSBOK (4) is well drawn and is a proven stayer who should be right there in this event. (David Thiselton 6-1-4)

Preview: MAGIC SCHOOL (11) is a scopey horse who finished third in the Grade 1 SA Fillies Classic and she has a fine chance carrying a light weight under the conditions of this race from pole position. SIDONIE (9) is full of promise and if her last run is ignored she also has a shout with this light weight although she has a tricky draw. ASTRIX (2) is well regarded and well drawn and this Gauteng Guineas fourth-placed horse is a must include. (David Thiselton 11-9-2)

Preview: SALLY CALLED (2) is a dangerous front-runner and has a better draw than last time and her bid might also be aided by the prevailing fast ground. FLAMING DUCHESS (9) goes for a hattrick and being by Duke Of Marmalade should be improving and should also enjoy the step up in trip. TAIHITIAN ORANA (4) has a fine record over this course and distance but does have to overcome a tricky draw. (David Thiselton 2-9-4)

Preview: ATOMIC BLONDE (6) went close in first-time blinkers and is well drawn over an ideal trip. WHISKYTANGOFOXTROT (9) has placed in features in her last two starts so has an attractive merit rating and is well drawn over a suitable trip. NORLAND (12) is a model of consistency and he has a plum draw over an ideal trip. (David Thiselton 6-9-12)

PA (R243)

Leg 1: 1

Leg 2: 12, 1 , 3

Leg 3: 2

Leg 4: 6, 1, 4

Leg 5: 11, 9, 2

Leg 6: 2, 9, 4

Leg 7: 6, 9, 12

PICK 6 (R3150)

Leg 1: 12, 1 , 3

Leg 2: 2

Leg 3: 6, 1, 4, 3, 7, 5, 2

Leg 4: 11, 9, 2, 1, 5

Leg 5: 2, 9, 4, 8, 10

Leg 6: 6, 9, 12, 7, 10, 1



JACKPOT (R175)

Leg 1: 2

Leg 2: 6, 1, 4, 3, 7, 5, 2

Leg 3: 11, 9, 2, 1, 5

Leg 4: 2, 9, 4, 8, 10



BEST BET

Race 5 No. 2 Gentleman's Wager



VALUE BET

Race 8 No. 2 Sally Called

