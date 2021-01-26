Peter Muscutt sends out two dark horses for the Met

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By David Thiselton Summerveld trainer Peter Muscutt has taken two horses down for the big Cape Town Met meeting to compete in Grade 1’s, Ultra Magnus and Indi Anna, and neither of them should be written off because their last respective races showed them to be potentially better than their form suggests. The pair have been in Cape Town for three weeks. "They galloped at Kenilworth last Wednesday and I was more than happy with both of them. They will have to put up career best performances to be competitive but they are both in good order," Muscutt said. Ultra Magnus, who runs in the Cape Flying Championship over 1000m, won the Grade 3 New Turf Carriers Merchants over 1160m at Turffontein last time out. He had been up against it from draw 12 out of 15 because, although high draws are usually advantageous down the Turffontein straight, on that particular Summer Cup day, it was noticeable that the high drawn horses were not going through with their runs.

The five-year-old Oratorio gelding stuck to his outside station and still managed to win by two lengths. The second horse home, Eden Roc, adds merit to the win as he had previously won a Grade 1 and a Grade 2 over 1200m. Ultra Magnus did receive 1,5kg from Eden Roc but beat him comfortably. The third horse home, Bold Ransom, also adds merit to the win. This up and coming four-year-old sprinter was carrying just 52kg and jumped from a favourable draw of two but was beaten 2,10 lengths. He has subsequently finished a narrow second in the Grade 3 Lebelo Sprint over 1000m and he then won a strong Pinnacle event over 1000m in which he received 6kg from Eden Roc and gave him a 1,40 length beating.

"He (Ultra Magnus) comes in under the radar. Five furlongs is not ideal but the Kenilworth five is more testing than anywhere else in the country and that will suit him."

Ultra Magnus is lightly raced with only 12 starts under the belt, he has won six times and been placed four time, including a short-head runner up finish in the Grade 1 Golden Horse Sprint over 1200m. In the latter race he received 7.5kg from Kasimir and beat him by 1,10 lengths so has a tough task on Saturday but he could well have improved and looks to be the dark horse of the race.

Indi Anna, a five-year-old Master Of My Fate mare, won the Grade 3 Flamboyant Stakes over 1600m at Hollywoodets Greyville in her last start. The impressive part of the victory was that she had over-raced throughout in a handy position and yet went on to win comfortably by 1.50 lengths.

Muscutt said, "She was not entitled to kick the way she did after over-racing. I have removed all extra equipment, including the tongue tie, and have declared her in a compression mask but am probably going to take that off too. So, if she settles this time she should run well."

Ultra Magnus is drawn nine out of 14 and Keagan de Melo replaces Donovan Dillon and Indi Anna is drawn six out of eleven and Gavin Lerena replaces Raymond Danielson.