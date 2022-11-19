Punters Cup lifts the curtain on the Summer Festival of Racing at Kenilworth

Cape Town - Some of the country's finest three-year-olds will stake their claims for the Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas ambitions on Saturday when they go to the post for the Punters Cup, a Grade 2 race over1600m for three-year-olds at Kenilworth. Field sizes have gone up encouragingly in the Cape and 16 horses with Cape Guineas ambitions will vie for the honours on the summer course (600m long run-in) at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth.

To complicate selections, some of the better horses are drawn out wide. At My Command ran boldly behind the mighty Charles Dickens in the Cape Classic but his jockey Keagan de Melo will now need to surmount gate 15. Another Brett Crawford entry, Le Morne comes in off a flawless three wins from three starts yet is hung out at 13. And, the smoothly progressive Port Louis also has a double-digit barrier (11) to overcome. Grant van Niekerk is excited about riding 5/2 ante-post favourite, Cousin Casey who is drawn in the middle of the pack (😎 and will be looking to build on a big reputation forged during the KZN Winter season when cleaning up in important juvenile features. Glen Kotzen brings him back after 112 days off.

Dave the King’s neat try behind the formidable Charles Dickens gives him a shake whilst the physically imposing Light Speed is most effective in forcing the pace, (as he did successfully in the Langerman) and will try to repeat that feat here. Justin Snaith’s entry is 2nd favourite in early trade at 4/1. Pas de Nom continues to progress for Dean Kannemeyer. Quoted at 20/1 here, his last start course and distance win was a smart effort, and given that he should enjoy a smooth commute from draw 4, offers each-way value. Formagear ran nicely to older sprinter Ishnana a month ago and may sneak into the fray as he too is aided by an inside draw.

The grey, Triple Time ran on swiftly three weeks ago, albeit with a much lower weight, but can conceivably hit the board at a big price (40/1). This level weights showdown will put Classic reputations to the test. A large field with several runners that like to go handy on a track running quickly (Light Speed, Dave the King, Famous and Rich, At My Command) suggest it will be a true run affair. Soon after 15h40, the three-year-old hierarchy in the Cape should be clearer. @Herman_Gibbs